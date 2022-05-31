Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $54.28 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 5.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 42.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,531 shares of company stock worth $16,194,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $570.21. 37,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $223.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $562.70 and its 200 day moving average is $586.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

