Taurus Asset Management LLC Buys 2,130 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 5.2% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,255,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,600,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.17. 101,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,101. The stock has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

