Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tarena International (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

