TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.32. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 34,409 shares.

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $48,979,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after buying an additional 10,358,798 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $36,982,000. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

