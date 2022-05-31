Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

TTWO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.89. 30,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,618. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.30.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 77,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

