Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Boosted by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.08. 18,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,023. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $247.87 and a one year high of $377.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.35 and a 200 day moving average of $318.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.