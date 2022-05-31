Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Down to $16.32

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $15.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 796 shares trading hands.

SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $927.80 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $57,211.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

