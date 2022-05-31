Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

SYZLF opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Sylogist has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.