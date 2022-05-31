Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.
SYZLF opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Sylogist has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.
Sylogist Company Profile (Get Rating)
