Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 115 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1902 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

