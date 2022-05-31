Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Down 29.5% in May

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SDAC traded up $9.79 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 311,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

