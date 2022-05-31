SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Achieves Market Cap of $957,604.91

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $957,604.91 and $7,607.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 148% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.40 or 0.01440772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00509338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008156 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,989 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.