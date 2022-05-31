Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUUIF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SUUIF traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993. Superior Plus has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

