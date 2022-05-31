SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

