Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$52.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$74.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$52.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.31.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

