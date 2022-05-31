Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $968.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after buying an additional 1,526,625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after buying an additional 1,350,897 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,366,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after buying an additional 1,012,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.