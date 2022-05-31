Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 729,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,402,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 2.33% of Arteris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,406. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,308.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 652,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,588.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,872 shares of company stock worth $273,305 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIP. Cowen lowered their target price on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

