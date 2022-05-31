Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,399,914 Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,399,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,813,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVTS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,476. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

NVTS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

