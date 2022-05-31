Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 734,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,041,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,109,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 8,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,930. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

