Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Makes New $18.27 Million Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Kornit Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. 2,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 361.11 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $181.38.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

