Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 868,382 shares during the period. Viasat makes up approximately 1.3% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Viasat worth $34,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. 4,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -198.90 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

