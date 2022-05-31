Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 96,910 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $520.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.