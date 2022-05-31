Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 883,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:INVZ traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. 18,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.59 and a quick ratio of 12.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $670.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -0.04. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,504.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

