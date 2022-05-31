Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

INN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. 59,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,875. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

