Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FUJHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 54,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,736. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. Subaru has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
