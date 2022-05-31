Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 318,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SNAX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,973. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted Casey acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryve Foods by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAX. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryve Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

