Strike Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $83.30 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $26.05 or 0.00082217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01198617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00521351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00032491 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,197,873 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

