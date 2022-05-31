Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC Invests $4.79 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 7.0% of Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 90,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,467. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,833 shares of company stock worth $1,143,116. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

