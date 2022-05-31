Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC Acquires Shares of 495,000 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,682,000. Ovintiv comprises approximately 24.5% of Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on OVV. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,204 shares of company stock worth $1,143,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Ovintiv Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.