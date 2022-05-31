StockNews.com Upgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to “Hold”

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Compugen stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.87. 111,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.42. Compugen has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 160,523 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Compugen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 58.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

