StockNews.com Lowers Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.17.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fastenal by 379.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.