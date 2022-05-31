StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

TTOO opened at $0.21 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

