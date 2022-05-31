StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of GENC opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $149.95 million, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.58. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.