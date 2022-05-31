StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AINC opened at $15.50 on Friday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

