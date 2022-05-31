StockNews.com Downgrades Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.92.

Shares of A stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,847,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $303,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

