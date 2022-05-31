Stifel Nicolaus Increases Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target to C$0.70

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,577. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.