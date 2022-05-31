Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,349 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,664,000 after acquiring an additional 729,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock valued at $227,082,838. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. 649,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,262,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

