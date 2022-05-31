Stephens Inc. AR Sells 14,837 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NYSE OGE traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. 48,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

