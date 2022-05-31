Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 181,431 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $6,028,000.
Shares of PNOV stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. 2,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $31.10.
