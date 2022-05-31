Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,312 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.85. 3,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,334. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.84. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

