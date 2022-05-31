Stephens Inc. AR Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIPR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.75. 3,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,858. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.22. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Several research firms have commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

