Stephens Inc. AR Has $416,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.08. 167,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,577. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

