Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 10,199 Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

WRBY stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. 49,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

