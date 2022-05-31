Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 44 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, hitting $357.90. 11,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.97 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.