Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 129,917 shares.The stock last traded at $39.72 and had previously closed at $39.08.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $865.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,635 shares of company stock worth $594,332. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,153,000 after buying an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 9.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,542,000 after buying an additional 95,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

