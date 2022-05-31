Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SBLUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stabilus from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Stabilus from €65.00 ($69.89) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044. Stabilus has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

About Stabilus (Get Rating)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

