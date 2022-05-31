Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SBLUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stabilus from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Stabilus from €65.00 ($69.89) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044. Stabilus has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

