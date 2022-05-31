Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 594.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,344 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.3% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $103,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.32.

MDT stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 184,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,797. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

