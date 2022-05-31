Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $39,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $88.47. 46,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,648. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.