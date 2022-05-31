Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $35.66 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.31% of Synaptics worth $35,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,938. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.06 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.92.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.