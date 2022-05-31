Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $35.66 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.31% of Synaptics worth $35,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,938. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.06 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.92.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.
In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Synaptics Profile (Get Rating)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
