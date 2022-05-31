Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 93,002 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,002 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Genuine Parts worth $53,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $137.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,040. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

