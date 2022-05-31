Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,528 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social comprises approximately 5.1% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,057,000 after buying an additional 110,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,827,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 806,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,109,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,680,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,175,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $359,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $90,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,831 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. 38,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,355. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

